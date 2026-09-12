Nani Reveals Why The Paradise Has No Trailer

Natural Star Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise is creating a lot of curiosity among movie lovers. While fans have been waiting for the film’s trailer, Nani has now revealed that the makers have decided not to release one before the movie hits theatres.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is an action drama and marks Nani’s second collaboration with the director after Dasara. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 24, 2026.

Why Does The Paradise Have No Trailer?

Nani explained that the team deliberately chose not to make a traditional trailer for the movie. According to the actor, making a trailer would take several days and would also involve revealing important elements from the film.

The actor reportedly said that the movie itself is more important than its promotional material. The makers want audiences to experience the story and world of The Paradise directly in theatres instead of getting major plot details through a trailer.

The Paradise Release Date

The Paradise is currently scheduled to release worldwide on September 24, 2026. The makers recently reaffirmed the release date following speculation about a possible delay.

The film has generated considerable buzz because of Nani and Srikanth Odela’s previous successful collaboration, Dasara. With no trailer planned, expectations and curiosity around The Paradise have increased further.

Fans will now have to wait until the theatrical release to discover the film’s full story and Nani’s character on the big screen.