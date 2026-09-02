Kayadu Lohar to Perform Special Song in Rajinikanth’s Dharman?

Kayadu Lohar has emerged as one of the popular young actresses in South Indian cinema. Although she made her Telugu debut with the film Alluri, she shot to overnight fame with the Tamil movie Dragon, in which she starred opposite Pradeep Ranganathan.

Following the success of Dragon, Kayadu has been getting opportunities across the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. Apart from movies, she has also appeared in private album songs and continues to attract attention with her performances.

The actress currently has two upcoming films, Immortal and I Am Game, which are scheduled to hit theatres this Friday. Amid these releases, reports about her next project have now created interest among fans.

Kayadu Lohar in Rajinikanth’s Dharman?

According to the latest reports, Kayadu Lohar has been approached to appear in a special song in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Dharman. If the actress agrees to the offer, this could mark another major opportunity in her rapidly growing career.

Special songs have become a notable feature in several recent Rajinikanth films. Tamannaah Bhatia's special song in Jailer became a major sensation, while Pooja Hegde's Monica from Coolie also received a strong response from audiences. Actress Poorna was also seen in a special song in Jailer 2.

Dharman Features a Strong Cast

Dharman stars Rajinikanth in the lead role and is reportedly being produced by Kamal Haasan under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Simran and Raashii Khanna are said to be playing the female leads.

There have also been reports that Shriya Saran could be part of the film in another important role. The reported addition of Kayadu Lohar for a special song has further increased curiosity around the project.

However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding Kayadu's participation. More details about the special song and her role could be revealed soon.

However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding Kayadu's participation. More details about the special song and her role could be revealed soon.