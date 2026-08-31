Rashmika Mandanna Set to Resume Shooting

Rashmika Mandanna is getting ready to return to film sets after spending several weeks away from shooting due to a hip injury. The actress, who usually has a packed schedule with multiple films, took a much-needed break and spent her time at home, enjoying some quiet moments away from the busy world of cinema.

Her latest social media post offered fans a glimpse into how she spent this period. Instead of travelling for shoots or attending promotions, Rashmika appears to have used the break to relax and enjoy some of her favourite activities.

Rashmika Shares Glimpses From Her Break

Rashmika recently posted a series of pictures on Instagram showing some simple moments from her time away from work. One of the pictures featured the actress enjoying a colourful jigsaw puzzle at home.

She also appeared to make the most of her time outdoors. Another picture shared by Rashmika featured a peacock surrounded by greenery, reflecting the peaceful atmosphere she enjoyed during her break.

The actress also shared an adorable moment with her pet dog. These glimpses gave her followers a look at a quieter side of her life, away from film sets, travel and promotional events.

Actress Says She Will Miss This Peaceful Time

While sharing the pictures, Rashmika revealed that she will soon be heading back to work. At the same time, she admitted that she is going to miss the peaceful moments she has been enjoying during this break.

Her post has made it clear that the actress is now preparing to resume her professional commitments. Fans are naturally excited to see her back on sets after her time away.

Rashmika Has Several Big Projects Ahead

The actress has no shortage of work waiting for her. Rashmika is currently associated with several highly anticipated projects, including Mysa and Rana Bali.

She is also reportedly part of Raaka, the upcoming film featuring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee. Another major project generating considerable interest is Animal Park, which is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

With several ambitious films lined up, Rashmika's schedule is expected to become busy again once she resumes shooting.

Fans Wait for Rashmika's Comeback

The break appears to have given Rashmika an opportunity to slow down and recharge before returning to her hectic film schedule. After spending considerable time away from cameras, she is now ready to get back to work.

Fans are particularly curious to know which project she will begin shooting first. They are also looking forward to updates from her upcoming film schedules and the latest developments surrounding her projects.

For now, Rashmika's return to the sets marks the end of a quiet personal break and the beginning of another busy phase in her acting career.