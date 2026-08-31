Janmashtami 2026 Date, Puja Time and Puja Vidhi

Krishna Janmashtami 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, September 4. The Hindu festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is observed with fasting, prayers, bhajans and midnight celebrations.

Janmashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Devotees across India observe a vrat during the day and gather at temples and homes at midnight to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

Janmashtami 2026 Date

Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on September 4, 2026. The following day, September 5, will be associated with celebrations such as Dahi Handi and Nandotsav in many places.

The confusion between September 4 and 5 is mainly because Krishna's birth celebration takes place around midnight. The main festival date, however, is September 4.

Janmashtami 2026 Puja Muhurat

The most important worship period on Janmashtami is known as Nishita Kaal, which falls around midnight. According to the New Delhi timings, the Nishita Puja Muhurat will begin at 11:57 PM on September 4 and continue until 12:43 AM on September 5.

The exact puja timings can vary depending on the city and the Panchang followed by devotees.

Why Is Krishna Janmashtami Celebrated at Midnight?

According to Hindu tradition, Lord Krishna was born at midnight in Mathura. His parents, Devaki and Vasudeva, were imprisoned by King Kansa, who feared a prophecy that Devaki's eighth child would eventually cause his downfall.

After Krishna's birth, Vasudeva carried the newborn across the Yamuna River and took him to Gokul. Krishna was later raised by Nanda and Yashoda.

Since Krishna's birth is traditionally believed to have taken place at midnight, devotees wait until this time to perform special prayers and celebrate his arrival. Temples and homes are decorated with flowers and lights, while devotees sing bhajans, chant Krishna's name and perform aarti.

Janmashtami 2026 Fasting Rules

Fasting is an important part of Janmashtami for many devotees. Some people observe a strict fast throughout the day, while others consume fruits, milk and foods permitted during a vrat.

The fasting practice can differ from one family or region to another. Devotees generally continue the fast until the prescribed Parana time according to their religious tradition and local Panchang.

People with health concerns or special dietary requirements should choose a fasting practice that is appropriate for them.

Janmashtami 2026 Puja Vidhi

Devotees can perform a simple Krishna Janmashtami puja at home.

First, clean the puja area and decorate it with flowers, rangoli and lamps. Place a Krishna or Laddu Gopal idol on a clean platform.

At midnight, devotees traditionally perform an abhishek of the idol. Panchamrit made with ingredients such as milk, curd, honey and ghee can be used along with Gangajal, according to family tradition.

After the abhishek, dress the Krishna idol in fresh clothes and decorate it with jewellery, flowers, a crown and a peacock feather. Tulsi leaves are also commonly offered during Krishna worship.

Prepare a bhog using items such as makhan-mishri, fruits, milk, sweets, panjiri and other homemade offerings. At midnight, perform the aarti and offer the bhog to Lord Krishna.

Many families also place the idol in a decorated cradle and gently swing it as part of the birth celebration.

Janmashtami 2026 Parana

Parana means breaking the Janmashtami fast. The exact Parana time depends on the fasting tradition and Panchang calculations followed in a particular region.

Many devotees break their fast after the midnight birth celebration, while some traditions prescribe waiting until a specific time or the following morning. Therefore, devotees should follow their local Panchang or family tradition for the correct Parana time.

Janmashtami 2026: September 4 or September 5?

The main Janmashtami 2026 date is September 4. The festival's midnight rituals continue into the early hours of September 5, which is why both dates may appear in connection with the celebration.

In New Delhi, the Nishita Puja starts at 11:57 PM on September 4 and ends at 12:43 AM on September 5. Ashtami Tithi is also reported to end shortly after midnight on September 5.

So, devotees looking for the main Krishna Janmashtami date should mark Friday, September 4, 2026 on their calendars.