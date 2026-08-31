Yash’s Next Movie After Toxic: What Is the Rocking Star Doing Next?

Rocking Star Yash is now looking ahead to his next projects after Toxic failed to meet expectations at the box office. The film received negative talk from the beginning, although it reportedly collected around ₹254 crore worldwide in its first four days.

Yash’s most prominent upcoming project is Ramayana, in which he will play the role of Ravana. The film has already created considerable interest, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Yash in the powerful character.

Apart from Ramayana, Yash is reportedly considering a new solo project with director Hemanth M. Rao, known for Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. Reports suggest that Yash could also be involved in the writing of the project.

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 3 has already been officially announced, but the film is unlikely to go on floors immediately. Yash is also reportedly in discussions for projects with director P. S. Mithran and Telugu producer Dil Raju.

For now, Ramayana remains one of the most-awaited projects in Yash’s line-up, while details about his next solo film are still awaited.