Irumudi Movie: Full Video of the ‘Irumudi’ Song Released

The theatrical lifespan of movies has become much shorter in recent years. Many films see audience interest drop within just three or four days of release. However, Ravi Teja’s Irumudi is proving to be an exception.

Even after completing more than 10 days in theatres, the film continues to attract audiences. Several theatres are reportedly displaying houseful boards, indicating that viewers are still interested in experiencing the movie on the big screen.

Irumudi Continues Its Strong Theatrical Run

Irumudi, which is set against the backdrop of Ayyappa Deeksha, has managed to maintain its momentum well beyond its opening days. The film has connected with audiences, helping it sustain strong occupancy in several locations.

The movie has also given Ravi Teja a much-needed success after a long gap. His performance as Trinath has been one of the highlights of the film.

Full Video of Irumudi Ayyappa Song Released

Adding to the film’s buzz, the makers have now released the full video of the popular Ayyappa song from Irumudi on YouTube.

The movie features songs such as “Mallepoola Pallaki” and “Irumudi Kattu.” The newly released full song video shows Trinath taking Ayyappa Deeksha. The sequence features Ayyappa devotees performing traditional dances, while Ravi Teja and the child artist also join in.

The song has added another attraction for fans who enjoyed the film and its music.

Irumudi Eyes ₹200 Crore Mark

According to the film’s producers, Irumudi has already crossed the ₹150 crore mark in worldwide collections.

Considering its continued theatrical run and strong audience response, the movie appears to be heading towards the ₹200 crore milestone. If the momentum continues over the coming days, the Ravi Teja starrer could achieve another significant box-office milestone.

For Ravi Teja, Irumudi has turned out to be an important comeback success, with the actor delivering a strong theatrical performer after quite some time.

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