Dhamaal 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Film?

Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 is all set to make its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. The comedy entertainer will start streaming on Netflix from September 4, 2026.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 was released in theatres on July 10 and has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the popular Dhamaal franchise.

The film is now completing around eight weeks in theatres before arriving on OTT. Fans who missed the movie on the big screen can watch it from home on Netflix.

Ajay Devgn leads the film, with Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi returning to the comedy franchise. The cast also includes Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta.

The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Indra Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

With its OTT premiere confirmed, Dhamaal 4 is now ready to entertain audiences on the small screen from September 4.