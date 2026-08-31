Sardaar 2 Telugu Trailer and Audio Launch Time Revealed

Karthi’s Sardaar 2 is gearing up for its theatrical release, and the makers have announced an important promotional update.

The Telugu trailer and audio of Sardaar 2 will be unveiled today at 8:15 PM. The announcement has increased interest among Telugu audiences who are waiting to see the sequel.

Sardaar 2 brings back Karthi as the agent from the first film. PS Mithran is directing the sequel, which is expected to be bigger in scale and action.

Malavika Mohanan plays the female lead, while SJ Suryah will be seen as the antagonist. The film is produced by Prince Pictures, with Sam CS composing the music.

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on September 10, 2026. The Telugu trailer and audio launch is expected to give fans a better look at the film and build excitement ahead of its release.