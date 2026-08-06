The Paradise Teaser Today: Makers Surprise Nani Fans

The countdown has begun for the teaser of Nani's upcoming action drama The Paradise, which is set to be released today at 6 PM. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film has already created huge excitement among fans with its powerful posters and promotional campaign.

Ahead of the teaser launch, the makers have announced a special initiative for Nani's fans. They have invited fans to share their posters, digital artwork, and creative edits based on the film. Selected fan creations will be featured on the movie's official social media pages during the teaser countdown, with full credit given to the creators.

The unique campaign has received a positive response, as it gives fans a chance to be part of the film's promotions. Many fans have already shared their artwork online, making the teaser launch even more exciting.

The Paradise stars Nani in the lead role, alongside Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni, and Sampoornesh Babu in important roles.

The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. Scheduled for a grand theatrical release on September 24, 2026, The Paradise will be released in multiple Indian languages.

With just hours left for the teaser launch, fans are eagerly waiting to see Nani's powerful new avatar and the exciting world created by director Srikanth Odela.