Deepika Padukone's Maternity Break Won't Delay Raaka

The production of Raaka is continuing without interruption despite Deepika Padukone taking a maternity break. According to industry reports, the filmmakers had planned the shooting schedule well in advance, ensuring that the project would move forward smoothly even during the actress's temporary absence.

Sources close to the production reveal that the team created a carefully structured schedule to prevent any disruption. Instead of pausing filming, the makers have been shooting scenes featuring other members of the cast, allowing work on the film to progress as planned.

Reports also suggest that Deepika has already completed the majority of her portions, leaving only limited work pending. This has enabled the production team to continue filming without affecting the overall timeline.

Raaka is regarded as one of the most awaited Indian films currently in production, and Deepika Padukone is expected to play a significant role in the story. With much of her work already wrapped up, the makers remain confident that the film's production schedule will stay on course.

The advance planning has helped the team avoid delays, keeping the ambitious project on track while allowing the actress to take her maternity break.

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