Ranveer Singh Pledges Education Support for 1,000 Girls

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh marked Ganesh Chaturthi with a special social initiative. During his visit to Mumbai’s popular Lalbaugcha Raja, the actor announced his commitment to supporting the education of 1,000 girls.

Ranveer visited the iconic Ganesh pandal to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Following the visit, he spoke about his gratitude for the happiness and blessings that he and his family had received over the past year.

Combining the festive occasion with a message of social responsibility, Ranveer announced that he would participate in the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and contribute towards the education of 1,000 girls. His announcement came on Ganesh Chaturthi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The actor expressed hope that his contribution would bring happiness to Bappa and receive the deity’s blessings for the future. Videos and pictures from Ranveer’s visit to Lalbaugcha Raja soon appeared on social media, drawing attention from fans.

Meanwhile, Ranveer continues to have several projects lined up in the film industry. Following Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, he is set to work on Pralay. The upcoming project is expected to be a zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta, with Kalyani Priyadarshan making her Bollywood debut.

With his latest initiative, Ranveer combined his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with a contribution aimed at helping girls continue their education.