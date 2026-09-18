Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Dos and Don’ts to Follow

Preparations for Ganesh Visarjan have been completed in several cities across the Telugu states, including Hyderabad and Vijayawada. As devotees prepare to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha, there are certain traditional practices that are believed to be followed before and during the immersion ceremony.

According to Hindu beliefs, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations conclude with the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idol on Ananta Chaturdashi. While some devotees celebrate the festival for three, five or nine days, major immersion celebrations are scheduled in several cities from September 25.

In Hyderabad, preparations for the immersion of the famous Khairatabad Ganesh idol have also been completed.

What to Do Before Ganesh Visarjan

Before moving the Ganesha idol from the pandal or home, devotees traditionally perform a final puja. Flowers, fruits, new clothes and modak laddus can be offered to Lord Ganesha.

After the puja, devotees may perform aarti and distribute the prasad among those present. A white cloth can then be used to pack five varieties of fruits, flowers, modak, betel leaves and other offerings, which can be kept near the idol.

Devotees can offer prayers with folded hands and seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. They may also ask forgiveness for any mistakes made during the festival. According to the tradition mentioned in the source, devotees can perform gungilalu five or nine times.

Before carrying the idol for immersion, devotees can chant slogans such as “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and “Jai Bolo Ganesh Maharaj.”

Mantras for Ganesh Visarjan

Devotees who follow the traditional rituals may recite prayers while taking the idol for immersion. The source mentions the following verses:

“Yantu Devagana Sarve Pujamadaya Momkim

Ishtakamasamriddhartham Punarapi Punaragamanacha.”

Another prayer mentioned is:

“Gachha Gachha Surashreshta Swasthane Parameshwara,

Mama Pujam Grihitvaivam Punaragamanaya Cha.”

Rituals at the Immersion Site

After reaching a river, lake, pond or sea, devotees should perform the final puja according to the instructions given by their priest. The offerings associated with the idol should be handled according to the local immersion and environmental guidelines.

Devotees can then offer their prayers and request Lord Ganesha to return to their home or community again the following year.

Things to Avoid During Ganesh Visarjan

Certain precautions should be taken during the immersion ceremony:

Do not throw items associated with Lord Ganesha carelessly at the immersion site.

Carry the idol carefully and lower it gently into the water.

The idol should not be pushed into the water from the back; it should be immersed respectfully from the front.

While entering the water, take care not to step on or touch the idol with your feet.

Follow the instructions of local authorities and organisers at the immersion point.

Ganesh Visarjan is traditionally observed as a respectful farewell to Lord Ganesha. Devotees can follow their family and regional customs while also taking necessary safety and environmental precautions during the immersion.