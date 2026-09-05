Bank Holiday Today September 5: Are Banks Open or Closed Today?

Many bank customers are wondering whether bank branches are open today, Saturday, September 5, 2026. The good news is that banks are open today as September 5 falls on the first Saturday of the month.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule, banks generally remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The first and third Saturdays are normally working days.

Are Banks Open Today?

Yes. On September 5, major banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are expected to operate their branches as it is the first Saturday of the month.

Customers who need services that require a branch visit can therefore plan their banking work today. However, branch timings can differ depending on the bank and location.

September 4 Bank Holiday

Banks were closed in several cities on September 4 for Janmashtami. The holiday was applicable to various cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and several others.

September 5, however, is not a regular Saturday bank holiday.

What About Online Banking?

Even when bank branches are closed, customers can continue to use digital banking services such as UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs, subject to the availability of individual services.

Customers should check with their respective bank or local branch for exact working hours before visiting.