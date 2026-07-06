July 7 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Many customers are wondering whether banks will remain closed on Tuesday, July 7, before planning their visits for cash withdrawals, cheque deposits, or other banking services.

The good news is that banks will remain open on Tuesday, July 7, as it is a regular working day across most parts of India. There are no national holidays, major festivals, or special occasions scheduled for the day that would require banks to remain closed.

Banks to Function Normally

Since July 7 falls on a Tuesday, all public sector banks, private banks, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks are expected to operate during their normal business hours.

Customers can visit their nearest bank branches to complete routine banking services such as:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque deposits and clearance

Demand draft services

Account-related requests

Loan and customer service inquiries

Online Banking Services Available 24/7

Even when branches are open, customers can also use digital banking services for faster transactions. Mobile banking, internet banking, UPI, ATMs, and cash deposit machines will continue to function as usual.

Check Local Holiday List

Although July 7 is not a nationwide bank holiday, customers are advised to check with their local bank branch in case of any region-specific closures or unexpected announcements.

Bottom Line

There is no bank holiday on Tuesday, July 7. Since there are no festivals, government holidays, or RBI-declared closures, banks across India are expected to operate as usual. Customers can plan their banking work without worrying about branch closures.

Also read: World Chocolate Day: Most Expensive Chocolates List