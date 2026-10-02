Bank Holiday October 3, 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed?

Customers planning bank-related work this weekend may be wondering whether banks will remain closed on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

According to the bank holiday schedule, October 3 is not a bank holiday. It falls on the first Saturday of the month, and banks generally remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays. The second and fourth Saturdays are designated bank holidays.

Banks across India, however, will remain closed on Friday, October 2, for Gandhi Jayanti. The national holiday applies to bank branches across the country.

Are Banks Open on October 3?

Yes. Bank branches are expected to remain open on Saturday, October 3, 2026, as it is the first Saturday of the month.

Customers can visit their bank branches for regular services, subject to the individual bank's working hours and any state-specific holiday.

What About Online Banking?

Even when bank branches are closed, customers can generally continue to use digital services such as UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, ATMs and IMPS.

Therefore, customers who need in-person banking services should note that October 2 is a bank holiday, but October 3 is a working Saturday.