Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali Trailer Release Date Revealed

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming period action drama Ranabaali is creating interest among moviegoers. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

The makers have been releasing promotional content to introduce the film and its story. According to the latest social media buzz, the theatrical trailer is expected to be released on October 8. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm the trailer release date.

Ranabaali is set against the backdrop of 19th-century India and focuses on the struggles faced by people during the food crisis caused by British rule. Vijay Deverakonda plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a rebel leader who fights against the British.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series presenting it. Music is composed by Ajay-Atul.

Ranabaali is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 16 as a Dussehra release.