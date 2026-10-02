Elon Musk Says Instagram Is for Girls, Sparks Social Media Debate

Elon Musk has once again found himself at the centre of a social media debate after making a controversial remark about Instagram. The tech billionaire and owner of X responded to a post criticising the Meta-owned platform by describing Instagram as a space primarily meant for girls.

The discussion began after an X user, Geiger Capital, announced that he had deleted his Instagram account. In his post, he described Instagram as an app designed for women and claimed that it offered little value to men.

Musk joined the conversation with a brief response: “Instagram is for girls.”

The comment quickly attracted attention on X, with users divided over Musk’s statement. While some supported his view, others criticised the remark as sexist and misogynistic. Several users argued that Instagram has a massive and diverse audience that includes men and women across different age groups.

Instagram is widely used for a variety of purposes, including entertainment, photography, marketing, business promotion, influencer content and personal communication. Users also pointed out that millions of men actively use the platform, making it difficult to support the claim that Instagram is exclusively or predominantly a platform for women.

Some social media users also connected Musk’s comments to his long-running rivalry with Meta and its platforms. They suggested that remarks targeting Instagram could also serve to draw attention towards X, Musk’s own social media platform.

This is not the first time Musk has made a similar comment about Instagram. During an earlier online discussion, he reportedly made the same “Instagram is for girls” remark while discussing social media habits. On that occasion, he also mocked adult men who shared links to their Instagram profiles, questioning why they were using the platform.

Social media platforms typically attract users from a wide range of genders and age groups, and Instagram is no exception. There is also no clear evidence presented in Musk’s latest post to establish that Instagram is primarily a female-oriented platform.

As a result, Musk’s latest comment appears to be more of a personal opinion than a statement supported by specific user-demographic data. The remark has nevertheless generated another round of debate on X, with users discussing everything from social media preferences to Musk’s ongoing rivalry with Meta.