India May Restrict Social Media Access for Under-18s

The Indian government is considering stricter rules for children using social media platforms. The move comes amid growing concerns about the type of content minors can access online and the possible impact of social media on young users.

The Centre has asked the Information Technology department to work on a framework that could introduce stronger age restrictions for social media accounts.

New Age Limit May Be Introduced

Under the proposed changes, children below the age of 18 may not be allowed to independently create accounts on social media platforms.

The issue has also come up before the Supreme Court, which has raised concerns about minors having unrestricted access to social media and called for stronger safeguards.

If the new rules are approved, social media companies could be required to introduce systems to verify the age of users before allowing them to open accounts.

Why Is the Government Considering This Move?

The proposed restrictions are linked to concerns over children's exposure to harmful or inappropriate online content. Cyberbullying, online harassment, privacy risks and other forms of digital harm are among the issues being discussed.

The government is also looking at ways to provide greater protection to younger users while they use online platforms.

Rules Are Yet to Be Finalised

At present, the proposed restriction is still under consideration. There is no final nationwide ban preventing people below 18 from using social media.

The government is expected to work on the details of the proposed framework, including how age verification would work and whether parents or guardians would have any role in allowing minors to access certain platforms.

If implemented, the new rules could significantly change how children and teenagers use social media in India.

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