Bengaluru Woman Alleges Misconduct by Delivery Boy

A woman from Bengaluru has shared a frightening experience involving a delivery executive, claiming he allegedly behaved inappropriately and attempted to enter her apartment while she was alone. The incident came to light after the woman posted a detailed account on social media, raising fresh concerns about customer safety during home deliveries.

According to the woman, identified as Aneri Thakkar, the delivery executive arrived at her residence to complete an order. Instead of leaving after handing over the delivery, he allegedly began speaking to her in an overly familiar manner, making her feel uncomfortable.

She claimed the man requested permission to charge his mobile phone inside her home and also insisted that he wanted to stay outside her apartment to smoke a cigarette. When she refused, he reportedly continued trying to convince her and allegedly attempted to gain access to the house.

Feeling unsafe, the woman managed to send him away without allowing him inside. She later shared the incident on Instagram, explaining how uncomfortable and frightened she felt during the encounter.

Following the incident, she filed a complaint with the delivery company, seeking action against the employee. According to her social media post, the company acknowledged the complaint and informed her that an internal investigation had been initiated into the matter.

The incident has sparked discussions online, with many users stressing the importance of stronger safety measures for customers, especially those living alone. Several social media users also urged delivery platforms to conduct thorough background checks and enforce stricter protocols to ensure customer security.

The delivery company has not publicly disclosed the outcome of its investigation so far. Meanwhile, the woman's post continues to gain attention, with many people sharing similar experiences and calling for improved safety standards in the online delivery industry.

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