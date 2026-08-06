Mahesh Babu's Varanasi Faces Another Leak

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Varanasi has once again been hit by a leak. A behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film has surfaced online and is being widely shared on social media, creating concern among fans and the makers.

According to reports, the leaked clip is around 25 seconds long and features visuals from the film's shooting. Although the production team quickly took steps to remove the video by filing copyright claims, the clip had already spread across several online platforms.

This is not the first time footage from Varanasi has leaked. Earlier too, videos from the sets had appeared online, prompting the makers to tighten security. With another leak now going viral, fans are urging the team to take stronger measures to protect the film's content.

Despite the repeated leaks, excitement for Varanasi remains high. Many fans are also hoping that the makers will release an official update or special content ahead of Mahesh Babu's birthday.

Meanwhile, the film's latest shooting schedule has begun at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

Produced by K.L. Narayana, the film features music by M.M. Keeravaani and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on April 7, 2027.