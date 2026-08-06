Nara Lokesh Resignation Demand Over DSC Row

The political battle over the AP DSC 2025 teacher recruitment process has intensified, with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) launching statewide relay hunger strikes demanding a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities and paper leak claims. The party has also called for the resignation of Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh, holding him morally responsible for the alleged lapses in the recruitment process.

Despite police restrictions in several districts, YSRCP leaders, student wings, unemployed youth, and party supporters continued their protests across Andhra Pradesh, accusing the state government of attempting to suppress democratic demonstrations.

According to YSRCP, the DSC recruitment process lacked transparency, and allegations of question paper leaks and irregular appointments have raised serious concerns among job aspirants. The party argues that only an independent probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation can uncover the truth and ensure justice for thousands of unemployed candidates.

Statewide Relay Hunger Strikes Continue

Relay hunger strikes began across all Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and are scheduled to continue until August 9. YSRCP leaders have warned that if the government fails to respond to their demands, the party will organize large-scale protest rallies with students and unemployed youth on August 10.

Protests Across Multiple Districts

In Anantapur district, YSRCP district president and former MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy participated in a relay hunger strike organized near the Municipal Corporation office. Party leaders demanded a comprehensive investigation into the recruitment process and urged the government to provide justice to unemployed candidates.

In Sri Sathya Sai district, YSRCP student leaders staged a similar protest near the Dharmavaram Tahsildar office. Protesters insisted that Education Minister Nara Lokesh should step down while calling for a transparent inquiry into the recruitment controversy.

In NTR district, the party's youth and student wings launched relay hunger strikes at Tiruvuru under the "Gen-Z Protest" campaign. Leaders alleged that ineligible candidates received appointments under the sports quota and demanded the release of pending fee reimbursement dues along with unemployment assistance of ₹3,000 per month.

At Jammalamadugu in YSR district, students joined relay protests with support from MLC Ramasubba Reddy, who reiterated the demand for a detailed investigation into the recruitment process.

Police Restrictions Trigger Political Row

Several protest venues witnessed police intervention, leading to fresh political controversy.

In Gurazala, police reportedly refused permission for a protest camp and prevented organizers from setting up tents for the relay hunger strike.

A similar situation unfolded in Amruthalur of Bapatla district, where police attempted to remove the protest venue before demonstrations began, resulting in tense exchanges between officers and YSRCP workers.

In Macherla, former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy questioned police after they allegedly prevented him from organizing a peaceful protest on his own property. He accused the administration of selectively targeting opposition protests while allowing other public gatherings.

At Ponnur in Guntur district, party leaders claimed that police dismantled tents erected for the hunger strike near the Tahsildar office.

In Kanigiri, YSRCP student leaders alleged that police removed a protest camp from a location traditionally used for public demonstrations. Party leaders criticized the action, stating that peaceful protests should not be obstructed.

Hunger Strikes in Other Districts

In Nandyal district, former Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy participated in a relay hunger strike at Atmakur. Along with demanding Lokesh's resignation, he also raised concerns over pending unemployment allowance and fee reimbursement payments.

In Nellore district, former MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy and his son Rajith Reddy joined the protest at Kovur. They reiterated demands for a CBI inquiry into the alleged DSC recruitment scam and sought immediate financial support for unemployed youth.

In Tirupati, senior YSRCP leader Bhoomana Karunakar Reddy and Bhoomana Abhinay Reddy led a hunger strike attended by unemployed candidates, students, and party workers. They alleged that despite submitting evidence regarding irregularities in the recruitment process, the government had not initiated any action.

YSRCP Vows to Intensify Protest

The opposition party maintains that the recruitment process has left thousands of aspirants disappointed and claims the government has failed to address concerns raised by candidates.

YSRCP leaders announced that they will continue coordinating with students, job aspirants, and various organizations to intensify the movement. If the government does not respond by August 10, the party plans to organize massive protest rallies across the state.

Meanwhile, the ruling government has deployed police personnel in several districts to monitor the protests. YSRCP alleges that the administration is using law enforcement to suppress peaceful demonstrations, while the government has not officially responded to all of the allegations made by the opposition.

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