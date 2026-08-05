YS Jagan Questions Government Over Farmer Suicides

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited Devarapalli in East Godavari district, where he interacted with tobacco farmers and reviewed the ongoing procurement process. During the visit, Jagan accused the state government of failing to protect farmers and alleged that several sectors, including agriculture, education, healthcare, and industry, have been adversely affected under the current administration.

Speaking to the media after meeting farmers at the tobacco procurement centre, Jagan claimed that growers are struggling due to poor market prices and inadequate government support. He questioned whether the government was taking note of the hardships faced by farming families, including reports of farmer suicides.

Jagan Raises Concerns Over Tobacco Prices

Jagan alleged that tobacco cultivators are not receiving remunerative prices for their produce and said many farmers are under financial stress. Referring to a recent case, he claimed that a tobacco farmer had died by suicide after suffering losses and criticised the government for not visiting or supporting the affected family.

According to Jagan, tobacco prices were significantly higher during the previous YSRCP government, while current market rates have fallen sharply. He also alleged that only a small percentage of the crop has been procured under the present system, leaving many farmers worried about unsold produce.

Claims Over Welfare Schemes

The former Chief Minister also alleged that several farmer welfare initiatives introduced during the YSRCP government had either been discontinued or reduced. He claimed that the previous administration provided interest-free crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh, while farmers are now required to pay interest on loans.

He further alleged that financial assistance under farmer welfare programmes had been reduced and accused the government of failing to ensure fair prices for agricultural produce.

Jagan also claimed that middlemen have gained greater influence in the procurement process, affecting farmers' earnings. He assured the farming community that YSRCP would work to address these issues if it returns to power.

Farmers Share Their Grievances

During the interaction, several tobacco farmers expressed concerns about falling prices and rising cultivation costs. They alleged that they have suffered financial losses during the current procurement season and claimed that elected representatives had not visited the area to understand their problems.

Some farmers said a large portion of their tobacco crop was being purchased at lower prices, while rejected produce had increased. They also claimed that procurement prices improved slightly ahead of Jagan's visit but remained below their expectations.

Farmers further stated that tobacco cultivation now requires significant investment per acre, making it difficult to recover costs without better procurement prices. They also alleged that lower-grade tobacco, which they said was previously purchased, is now being rejected more frequently.

The interaction concluded with farmers urging authorities to take steps to improve procurement practices, ensure fair pricing, and provide greater support to the tobacco-growing community.

Also read: YS Jagan Visits Devarapalli to Meet Tobacco Farmers