Korean Kanakaraju Sees Good Response in Advance Bookings

Varun Tej's upcoming horror-comedy Korean Kanakaraju is all set to hit theatres on August 7, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers have officially opened advance bookings across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and overseas markets.

The film has created good excitement among audiences with its fun promotional campaign. The trailer and other promotional content have received a positive response, raising expectations for the movie.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film stars Varun Tej and Ritika Nayak in the lead roles. It also features Satya, Daksha Nagarkar, and several other actors in important roles.

Korean Kanakaraju is a horror-comedy that promises a mix of laughs, thrills, and supernatural elements. With advance bookings off to a good start, the makers are hoping for a strong opening at the box office.

The film is produced by UV Creations in association with First Frame Entertainment, while Thaman has composed the music. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see whether the film lives up to the pre-release buzz when it arrives in theatres this Friday.