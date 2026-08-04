Mrunal Thakur Reacts to Viral Deepfake Photos, Warns of Legal Action

Actress Mrunal Thakur has strongly reacted after allegedly morphed and AI-generated deepfake photos of her began circulating on social media. Calling the content "unauthorized and unlawful," the actress demanded its immediate removal and warned of strict legal action against those responsible.

According to reports, an entertainment page on X (formerly Twitter) shared the alleged deepfake images, prompting Mrunal to issue a public statement. She made it clear that creating or sharing fake content using her identity is unacceptable and violates her rights.

Mrunal also cautioned that anyone who continues to create, upload, or circulate such manipulated images could face legal consequences. She stressed that misuse of AI technology to spread fake content should not be tolerated.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology in the entertainment industry. Many actors have spoken out against such content in recent years, urging stricter laws and stronger action to protect individuals from digital identity misuse.