Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? Viral Cafe Video Explained

Mrunal Thaku's dating rumours are not in the end sight. The Sita Ramam beauty has been linked to many in the recent times, including Dhanush, Shreyas Iyer and the latest to join the list is Team India young cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal.

For the past few days, social media has been abuzz with speculation that Mrunal and Yashasvi Jaiswal are dating. The rumours gained momentum after a video surfaced online showing the two seemingly exiting the same café in Mumbai.

However, the viral clip has now been clarified. As per the reports, there is no truth to the dating rumours, and the video that sparked the speculation was misleadingly edited.

The confusion began when Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen walking out of a Mumbai cafe and getting into his car. Shortly afterwards, Mrunal Thakur was also spotted exiting the same cafe. Since both appeared to be at the same location, social media users quickly assumed they had met.

However, clarified that the two did not visit the cafe together. Mrunal had gone there with a group of friends, while Yashasvi had arrived much earlier. The viral clip was created by stitching together two videos recorded at different times, giving the false impression that they were together.

Earlier, photos of Mrunal bonding with Dhanush went viral, leading to speculation about their relationship. However, Mrunal dismissed those rumours, saying they were only friends.

Mrunal was also previously linked with Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, with several reports claiming the two were dating. Mrunal had firmly denied those rumours as well.

For now, it appears the latest buzz surrounding Mrunal Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal is yet another case of social media jumping to conclusions over a misleading viral video.