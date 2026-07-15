Are Mrunal Thakur and Rishabh Pant Dating?

Actress Mrunal Thakur and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant are making headlines after they followed each other on Instagram. Their mutual follow has started dating rumours on social media, with many fans wondering if they are in a relationship.

Several screenshots of their Instagram following lists have gone viral online. Some social media users claim that Mrunal Thakur is the second woman Rishabh Pant follows on Instagram after his sister. However, neither Mrunal nor Rishabh has made any official statement about these rumours.

This is not the first time Rishabh Pant has been linked with someone. Earlier, he was rumoured to be dating actress Urvashi Rautela, but those reports were denied.

Mrunal Thakur has also faced dating rumours in the past. She was once linked with actor Dhanush, but neither of them confirmed the reports.

For now, the only confirmed fact is that Mrunal Thakur and Rishabh Pant follow each other on Instagram. Whether they are just friends or there is something more is still unknown. Until they speak about it, the dating rumours remain unconfirmed.

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