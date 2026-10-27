SS Rajamouli Reveals Varanasi Story's Main Theme

After the worldwide success of RRR, director SS Rajamouli is preparing for his next ambitious project, Varanasi. Starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, the film has already created huge excitement among movie lovers. Even though the makers have released only a glimpse, it has sparked several discussions and theories about the film's story on social media.

Now, Rajamouli has shared some interesting details about the film's storyline. During a recent visit to Brazil, the filmmaker spoke about Varanasi in an interview with a YouTube channel.

SS Rajamouli Talks About Varanasi's Story

Rajamouli explained that the glimpse was released to give audiences an idea of the world created for Varanasi. He said he did not want to reveal too much about the story because words alone could not fully explain the scale of the film.

Instead, the director wanted viewers to experience a small part of the film's world through the glimpse.

According to Rajamouli, Varanasi will take audiences through different locations and time periods. The story will travel from Antarctica to Africa and then to the historic city of Varanasi.

The film will also explore different eras, including the time of mythology. Viewers can expect to see giant creatures, gods and several other extraordinary elements as the story moves between these worlds.

Varanasi Is About the Bond Between a Father and Son

Despite its grand setting and large-scale visuals, Rajamouli revealed that the central theme of Varanasi is the emotional relationship between a father and his son.

The director indicated that family emotions and their bond will form the heart of the story. This suggests that the film will combine an emotional storyline with adventure, mythology and spectacular visuals.

The revelation has added another layer of interest to the project, as audiences are eager to discover how Rajamouli brings these different elements together.

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Roles

Mahesh Babu plays the lead character Rudhra in Varanasi, while Priyanka portrays Mandakini. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist.

The combination of these popular actors and Rajamouli's direction has raised expectations for the film. The project is being planned on a large scale, with a story that moves across different parts of the world and time periods.

Varanasi Release Date

Varanasi is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7 next year, according to the supplied report. The film has become one of the most anticipated upcoming projects featuring Mahesh Babu.

With its mix of mythology, adventure, different worlds and family emotions, the film is expected to offer a unique cinematic experience. Fans are now waiting for more updates about its story, characters and upcoming promotional material.