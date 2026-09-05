Indian badminton icon and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of her time in Chennai, expressing profound gratitude to Lady Superstar Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The celebrity couple hosted Sindhu and her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, for an intimate dinner at their home, leaving the star shuttler touched by their warm hospitality.

A Beautiful Evening and a New Bond Taking to social media, Sindhu posted pictures from the gathering alongside an emotional note celebrating their growing friendship. "A beautiful evening, incredible and delicious food, heartfelt conversations, and pure joy," Sindhu wrote. Reflecting on the meeting, she added that certain dinners change perspectives, allowing people to understand each other on a deeper level.

"We walked in as friends, talking about life, love, and everything in between, yet it felt like we have known each other for years and will stay connected for a lifetime," Sindhu shared. She also added a personal touch, noting, "Until now, whenever we thought of Chennai, Senthilkumaran Aunty was our only family here. Now, we feel like we have another family right here. Vikki, Nayan, you both have completely stolen our hearts!"

The mutual warmth was warmly reciprocated. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara replied to the post, expressing their affection: "You both are absolute sweethearts. Our love for you is always going to stay this way!"

The pleasant evening comes amidst busy schedules for both stars. While Nayanthara recently graced the silver screen with the film Hi, PV Sindhu has been active on the international badminton circuit, recently competing at the BWF World Championships where she exited following a hard-fought pre-quarterfinals match.