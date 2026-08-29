Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up About Losing India T20 Captaincy

India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has spoken candidly about the unexpected decision to remove him from the leadership role. The batter revealed that he had expected to continue leading the Indian team for at least another two years, but the selectors had different plans.

India has won the T20 World Cup three times. MS Dhoni led India to the inaugural title in 2007, while Rohit Sharma guided the team to the trophy in 2024. Suryakumar Yadav became the third Indian captain to lead the country to a T20 World Cup title when India won the tournament on home soil earlier this year.

Suryakumar Yadav Dropped After T20 World Cup

Despite guiding India to the T20 World Cup triumph, Suryakumar was surprisingly removed from the captaincy for the series that followed the tournament.

The decision also meant that he was not included in India's playing squad. Speaking about the development in an interview with former India cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra, Suryakumar admitted that the decision left him disappointed.

He said he had believed he would remain India's T20 captain for at least another couple of years.

‘I Thought I Would Lead for Another Two Years’

Suryakumar recalled the moment he saw his name missing from the squad and said he responded with a smile.

According to the batter, smiling helps him deal with difficult situations and pressure. He said he usually takes a moment to relax and then reminds himself of the opportunities he has received and the way he has made use of them.

Suryakumar revealed that after India's 2026 World Cup victory, he believed he would continue as captain for the next two years. He had even imagined leading India at the 2028 Olympics and playing in the 2028 T20 World Cup.

However, he acknowledged that the selectors were entitled to have their own plans.

‘The Decision Was Completely Theirs’

Suryakumar said he respects the selectors and their right to make decisions about the team.

He explained that the management wanted to move forward with another player as captain and eventually selected Shreyas Iyer for the role.

Suryakumar also made it clear that he did not hold anything against Iyer. The two have played several domestic matches together, and he described Iyer as a talented cricketer, a good person and a capable captain.

Because of that, Suryakumar said he never questioned why Iyer had been chosen.

Suryakumar Admits He Was Disappointed

While he accepted the selectors' decision, Suryakumar admitted that losing the captaincy was painful.

He pointed out that India had enjoyed a successful run under his leadership, with the team winning the World Cup and Asia Cup. He had also not lost a series for around two years and expected the team to continue on the same path.

The sudden leadership change left him wondering why the decision had been taken and what had prompted the selectors to make the switch.

Suryakumar said he spent nearly a month and a half at home thinking about the situation and trying to process what had happened.

Suryakumar Ready to Play Whenever India Calls

The batter also revealed that when the selectors informed him about the change in leadership, he told them that he had no issue with their decision.

Suryakumar said he would continue to make himself available whenever the Indian team needed him.

His comments suggest that despite his disappointment, he remains committed to representing India whenever he gets an opportunity.

Captaincy Success but Batting Struggles

Suryakumar's leadership record was impressive, but his batting form reportedly declined after he took over as captain.

The right-hander had previously reached the No. 1 position in the ICC T20I batting rankings and established himself as one of India's most dangerous short-format batters.

However, his performances with the bat became less consistent during his captaincy period. His age may also have been a consideration for the selectors, as Suryakumar is now 35 and the team management could be looking toward a younger long-term leadership option.

Shreyas Iyer's Start as T20 Captain

Shreyas Iyer was subsequently handed the responsibility of leading India's T20 side.

His initial results, however, were difficult. India suffered a 2-0 series defeat against Ireland during the UK tour before being whitewashed 4-0 by England.

India eventually bounced back in the Zimbabwe series, where the team secured a 3-0 clean sweep.

The contrasting results have added further interest to the decision to change India's T20 leadership.

For Suryakumar, however, the focus now appears to be on moving forward and being ready whenever India needs him again.