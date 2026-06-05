Shreyas Iyer Named India T20I Captain, Replaces Suryakumar Yadav

In a major leadership shake-up, the BCCI has named Shreyas Iyer as India's new T20I captain, ending Suryakumar Yadav's tenure despite the team's recent success on the global stage. The decision was reportedly finalized during the board's Apex Council meeting as India begins preparations for the next cycle of international T20 cricket.

The move signals the start of a fresh chapter for Indian cricket, with selectors focusing on long-term planning ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and future ICC tournaments. Shreyas is expected to lead the national side for the first time during India's upcoming T20I tour of Ireland later this month, followed by a challenging five-match series against England.

India's squad for the tour is expected to reflect a new generation of players, with selectors keen to establish a stable leadership group capable of carrying the team into the next major events.

Why Shreyas Iyer Got the Captaincy

Shreyas Iyer's elevation to the captaincy comes after several years of impressive leadership performances in the IPL. The Mumbai batter has built a strong reputation as a captain, guiding multiple franchises to successful campaigns.

His biggest achievement came in 2024 when he led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title. Before that, he took Delhi Capitals to the IPL final in 2020 and later captained Punjab Kings to the summit clash in 2025.

Apart from his captaincy credentials, Shreyas has been one of the most consistent performers in white-ball cricket. His outstanding batting displays in the last two IPL seasons strengthened his case for a bigger role in the national setup.

In IPL 2025, he amassed over 600 runs while maintaining an aggressive strike rate above 175. He followed it up with another productive season in IPL 2026, scoring nearly 500 runs at a strike rate approaching 170.

Although players like Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan were also discussed as potential captaincy candidates, selectors ultimately preferred Shreyas because of his extensive experience in leading teams under pressure. One of the younger contenders could now be named vice-captain as India builds its future leadership structure.

Why Suryakumar Yadav Lost the Role

Suryakumar Yadav's removal has surprised many fans, especially considering that India successfully defended its T20 World Cup title under his leadership earlier this year.

However, selectors reportedly prioritized long-term planning over short-term success. At 35, Suryakumar's age and recent dip in form became key factors in the decision-making process.

While India achieved strong team results during his captaincy, his individual performances failed to meet the exceptionally high standards he had set earlier in his career. During the 2026 T20 World Cup, he managed modest returns with the bat, and his IPL 2026 campaign was also below expectations.

The selectors appear to believe that a transition now would give the new leadership group enough time to prepare for future ICC events and the Olympic Games, where cricket is set to return to the global sporting stage.

With Shreyas Iyer at the helm, Indian cricket enters a new era focused on youth, continuity, and long-term success in the shortest format of the game.

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