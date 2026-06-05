Telangana Student Critical After Accident in US, Family Seeks Help

A 22-year-old student from Telangana is fighting for her life in the United States after suffering severe injuries in a tragic accident near Chicago.

Spandana Lagishetti, a resident of Naspur in Mancherial district, had moved to the US to pursue higher education after completing her engineering degree in Chennai. She is currently enrolled in a Master of Science (MS) program at Elmhurst University in Illinois.

According to reports, the accident occurred while Spandana was returning home from her university. She allegedly lost her footing at a metro railway station and fell nearly 25 feet through a stairwell, resulting in multiple critical injuries.

The young student reportedly suffered serious trauma to her head, spine and ribs. She was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, where she is currently undergoing intensive medical treatment.

Back in Telangana, her family has been left devastated by the incident. Her parents, Srinivas and Sunitha, are struggling to travel to the United States as they do not currently possess the required passport and visa documents.

Srinivas, who earns a living as a cab driver, has worked hard over the years to support the education of his daughters. The family's challenges have been further compounded by Srinivas' own physical condition, as he continues to live with disabilities caused by injuries from a previous accident.

Seeking assistance, the family recently approached Mancherial District Collector Kumar Deepak and requested government support. Local MLA Prem Sagar Rao also met the family and assured them of help during this difficult period.

The incident has drawn attention across Telangana, with many expressing concern for the student's recovery and urging authorities to provide necessary assistance to the family.

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