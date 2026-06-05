Peddi Cast Remuneration: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and Others

Ram Charan's Peddi has emerged as one of the biggest Telugu films of the year, attracting attention not only for its grand scale and storyline but also for its star-studded cast. Mounted on a reported budget of around ₹350 crore, the sports-action drama features several prominent actors from across Indian cinema.

Reports suggest that the lead actors and supporting cast received substantial remuneration for their roles in the film.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan plays the title character Peddi, a talented athlete who becomes the symbol of hope for his village. According to reports, the actor received between ₹60 crore and ₹70 crore for the film, making him the highest-paid member of the cast.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor portrays Achiyamma, a spirited and strong-willed young woman who shares an important connection with Peddi. Unlike a conventional romantic lead, her character is said to have a bold and independent personality. Reports suggest that Janhvi was paid around ₹5 crore to ₹6 crore for her role.

Shiva Rajkumar

Veteran Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar plays Gournaidu, one of the key characters in the story. His role reportedly adds significant weight to the film's conflict and drama. According to reports, he earned between ₹4 crore and ₹5 crore for the project.

Jagapathi Babu

Jagapathi Babu appears as Appalasoori, a pivotal character in the narrative. Known for his impactful screen presence, the actor reportedly charged between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore for his performance in Peddi.

Divyenndu Sharma

Popular for his work in Mirzapur, Divyenndu Sharma takes on the role of Rambujji, one of the film's major antagonists. His confrontation with Ram Charan's character is expected to be a key highlight. Reports claim that he received approximately ₹3 crore to ₹5 crore for the role.

Boman Irani

Veteran Bollywood actor Boman Irani also plays an important role in the film. Reports suggest that he earned around ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore for his appearance in the sports-action drama.

What Is the Plot of Peddi?

Set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, Peddi follows the journey of a gifted young athlete known for his exceptional abilities in cricket and wrestling. Admired by his community, Peddi soon finds himself facing powerful individuals who exploit the villagers and control local resources.

As the challenges grow, Peddi takes it upon himself to stand up against injustice and fight for the rights of his people. The story traces his struggles, setbacks and eventual rise as a leader determined to restore dignity and hope to his village.

Blending sports, action, emotion and rural drama, Peddi presents an underdog story filled with intense confrontations and inspiring moments.