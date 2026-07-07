Peddi OTT Release Confirmed: When Will the Full OST Arrive?

Ram Charan's blockbuster Peddi is all set to make its digital debut on July 9, 2026. After a successful theatrical run, the makers have confirmed that the sports action drama will start streaming on Netflix, allowing audiences to watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

While the OTT release has generated excitement, fans are still waiting for another big announcement—the release of the film's complete Original Soundtrack (OST). The background score composed by A.R. Rahman received tremendous appreciation during the theatrical release, but the full OST has not yet been released on music streaming platforms.

Many fans have taken to social media, requesting the makers to release the complete soundtrack. They believe Rahman's background music played a major role in the film's emotional and action-packed moments and deserves a separate release.

With Peddi arriving on Netflix on July 9, 2026, expectations are high that the makers may also announce the OST soon. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding its release date. Fans are now eagerly hoping that the music album will be unveiled in the coming days.

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