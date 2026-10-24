Anit Padda to Play Ram Charan's Heroine in Sukumar's Next Film?

Ram Charan and director Sukumar are preparing for their next collaboration, and the project is already attracting attention. While fans are waiting for official updates about the film, speculation about its female lead has become a major talking point. Actress Anit Padda, who became popular across India with Saiyaara, is now being linked to the upcoming movie.

According to discussions on social media, Anit Padda could be considered for the lead female role in the yet-to-be-launched project. A video circulating online claims that Sukumar hinted at the heroine's identity through the initials “AP”. This has led fans to wonder whether the filmmaker was referring to Anit Padda.

If the reports prove accurate, the actress could share screen space with Ram Charan for the first time. Such a casting choice would also mark an interesting opportunity for Anit to expand her presence in Telugu cinema.

Sara Arjun Also in the Race?

Anit Padda is not the only actress whose name has surfaced in connection with Ram Charan's upcoming film. Sara Arjun, who gained attention for her performance in Dhurandhar, is also reportedly being considered for the female lead.

However, neither Anit Padda nor Sara Arjun has been officially confirmed for the project. Until the filmmakers make an announcement, the names remain part of the ongoing casting speculation.

Ram Charan and Sukumar's Reunion Creates Buzz

The film has generated considerable interest because it brings Ram Charan and Sukumar together again after their successful collaboration on Rangasthalam. Their previous film received widespread appreciation, raising expectations for their next venture.

The makers have reportedly established an office for the project, and a formal launch event is expected to take place soon. The film is also said to be targeting the start of production before the end of the year.

Apart from the casting discussions, fans are keen to learn more about the film's music director, storyline and other technical details. More clarity is expected once the team begins making official announcements.

For now, Anit Padda and Sara Arjun remain the names attracting attention in connection with the female lead role. Whether either actress will join Ram Charan in Sukumar's next film remains to be seen. An official confirmation from the makers is awaited.