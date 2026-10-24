Rashmika Reveals How Vijay Deverakonda Supports Her During Periods

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has opened up about how her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, supports her during her menstrual cycle. In a recent interview, she revealed that Vijay comforts her by giving her tummy rubs and gently pressing her hands and feet when she experiences period pain.

Rashmika also spoke about the challenges of dealing with severe period pain while working on film sets. She said she sometimes feels anxious even before her period begins and appreciates Vijay's support during those difficult days.

Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Her First Period

Rashmika also recalled her first period, saying she was frightened because she did not understand what was happening. She explained that she did not know about sanitary pads at the time and used folded towels instead.

Actress Raises Concerns About Period Pain at Work

The actress also spoke about the need for better understanding of menstrual pain in workplaces, including film sets. She stressed that women often continue working through severe discomfort because proper support and facilities are not always available.

Rashmika's comments have started a conversation about menstrual health, workplace support and the importance of understanding what women experience during their periods.