Malla Reddy College Declares Holiday for Adarsha Kutumbam Release?
A decision to declare a holiday at a college for a movie's release has triggered criticism on social media. Malla Reddy College in Hyderabad is at the centre of the discussion after reports emerged that the institution would remain closed on October 30 for the release of Adarsha Kutumbam, starring Victory Venkatesh.
The issue has started a debate about whether educational institutions should give importance to film promotions and entertainment events or focus primarily on academics.
Adarsha Kutumbam Trailer Launch at Malla Reddy College
Adarsha Kutumbam, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and featuring Venkatesh in the lead role, is scheduled to hit theatres on October 30.
The film's trailer launch event was recently organised at Malla Reddy College in Hyderabad. Following the event, a reported decision to declare a holiday on the movie's release day attracted attention online.
Preethi Reddy, vice-chairperson of Malla Reddy Educational Institutions and daughter-in-law of former minister Malla Reddy, has come under discussion because of the decision.
Social Media Users Question the College's Decision
Several social media users have criticised the reported holiday announcement. They questioned why students should be given a day off to mark a film's release.
Some users argued that educational institutions should focus on teaching and student development rather than regularly hosting promotional events. Others expressed concern that such decisions could encourage similar practices at other colleges.
Comments on Instagram and X questioned whether the institution was prioritising film publicity over education. Some users also raised concerns about the impact of frequent promotional activities on the academic atmosphere.
Parents and Students Become Part of the Debate
One social media user argued that parents should carefully consider an institution's priorities before admitting their children. According to the post, education and students' futures should remain the main focus of a college.
Another user questioned whether colleges were intended for academic learning or movie promotions and asked whether the government would take action against the college management.
However, these comments reflect social media users' opinions and do not, by themselves, establish that the institution has violated any rules.
Debate Over Film Promotions at Educational Institutions
The controversy has renewed discussions about the use of college campuses for film-related events. While such programmes can provide entertainment and opportunities for students to interact with film personalities, critics believe academic responsibilities should not take a back seat.
The reported holiday for Adarsha Kutumbam has therefore become a talking point beyond the film itself. Whether the decision will lead to any official response remains to be seen.
For now, the discussion centres on balancing entertainment activities with the primary purpose of educational institutions: providing quality education and supporting students' futures.
Holiday DECLARED for Malla Reddy Students... On October 30th to watch #AK47. https://t.co/BZ5sNYTC6P
— Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) October 23, 2026
పేరెంట్స్ మల్లారెడ్డి కుటుంబానికి వాళ్ళు పట్టుకొచ్చిన సినిమా లఫూట్ గాళ్ళకి చీర్ లీడర్స్ గా పని చేయడానికి పిల్లలను డబ్బులు కట్టి కాలేజీ కి పంపుతున్నట్లు ఉంది.🤮🤮 https://t.co/09vAgIPPI8
— SRINIVASA RAO🦉 (@NeverSayYesDude) October 23, 2026
మల్లన్న @chmallareddyMLA నువ్వు పూలే అమ్మినవో, పాలే అమ్మినవో ఏదోకటి చేసి ఎదిగినవ్, కానీ ఇపుడు జనరేషన్స్ కి అంత అవకాశం, తెలివి రెండూ లేవు, సచ్చి చెడి సదువుకుంటేనే రేపు బ్రతకడానికి నాలుగు రాళ్ళు సంపాదించుకుంటారు, ఆ సదువుకునే టైమ్ లో నువ్వు నీ కోడలు కాలేజీలో సినిమా ప్రమోషన్లు, అది చాలదన్నట్లు సినిమాలు చూడటానికి సెలవులు ఇచ్చుకుంటాపోతే.. వాళ్ళు బాగుపడొద్దా ఇక..??😡 ఆ పిల్లలకి కట్టే ఫీజుల వెనక ఎందరో తలిదండ్రుల రెక్కల కష్టం ఉంది, వారి తల్లుల బంగారం, వారి పొలం పాస్ బుక్కులు తాకట్టులో ఉండి ఉంటాయ్..!!🥲 వీళ్ళ విద్యాసంస్థల లైసెన్స్ రద్దు చేయమని రిక్వెస్ట్ చేస్తున్నాం @revanth_anumula గారు..!!🙏
— Geetha Ainala గీత అయినాల (@GeethaAinala) October 24, 2026