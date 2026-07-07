Ameer Log Teaser Launched: Watch Video Here

Ameer Log, produced by Madhavi Reddy Soma under the Awwal Number Productions LLP banner and directed by Ramana Reddy Soma, is gearing up for release. The film stars MC Hari, Manoj, and Sasidhar in the lead roles, with Vedha Jalandharr, Raavan Nitturu, Vishwender Reddy, Sai Yogi, and others playing key characters. The film will be distributed by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media.

Successful Producer Vamsi Nandipati unveiled the film's teaser at a grand launch event, where the cast and crew shared their excitement.

Vamsi Nandipati said , “I've already watched Ameer Log, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. At first glance, the title may make people think it's about financial wealth, but it's actually about being rich in friendship, love, and relationships. It beautifully portrays the lives of middle-class families with tremendous authenticity.

The film carries an incredible vibe throughout. I believe Ameer Log will be remembered as one of the finest films to showcase the true spirit of Hyderabad. I first met director Ramana Reddy while discussing building structures, and he certainly hasn't disappointed me with this film. Just as he builds towering structures in real life, he has elevated Ameer Log to great heights on screen.

Every actor has delivered a remarkable performance, while Smaran has composed an outstanding soundtrack. All ten songs in the film are exceptional. The movie also introduces several fresh talents to the industry. Films like Ameer Log are what make the Telugu film industry stand tall with pride. I sincerely thank Spirit Media for supporting such a meaningful film."

Director Ramana Reddy Soma stated, "Thank you to everyone who attended the teaser launch of Ameer Log. A special thanks to Vamsi garu for taking the time to unveil our teaser. I'm grateful to all the actors who elevated my story with their wonderful performances. I'm confident that our film will entertain audiences and leave them with a memorable experience."

Executive Producer Sandeep Boreddy affirmed, “My heartfelt thanks to everyone who joined us for the teaser launch event of Ameer Log."

Producer Venkata Krishna (Comrade Kalyan Productions) said , "Thank you to everyone who came to support the teaser launch. Ramana Reddy has immense passion for cinema, and the entire team has worked incredibly hard to bring this film to life. Such sincere efforts deserve everyone's encouragement. Smaran has delivered wonderful music, and I hope this film receives the success it truly deserves."

Music Director Smaran Sai stated , "Ameer Log is a very special project for me. The film was shot entirely around Langar Houz, while the music was composed in Kachiguda- making it a truly authentic Hyderabad film. Interestingly, biryani plays a significant role throughout the story. The entire cast consists of newcomers who have done a fantastic job. I'm sure audiences will enjoy the teaser, and I'm confident the film will win everyone's hearts."

Co-Producer Manohar Reddy Manchuri said , "Ameer Log has turned out really well. Ultimately, the audience will decide the film's fate, and we're excited to bring it before them very soon."

Actor Manoj avowed , "My sincere thanks to Vamsi garu for gracing our teaser launch and to Spirit Media for supporting our film. I also thank director Ramana garu for encouraging all of us and producer Madhavi garu for making this project possible. Smaran anna's music has taken our film to another level. We hope everyone enjoys the teaser, and there is plenty of exciting content from the film coming soon."

Actress Vedha Jalandharr said , "My heartfelt thanks to Vamsi garu for supporting us. Ameer Log has shaped up wonderfully under Ramana garu's direction, and I hope audiences love the teaser. I'm grateful to the director and producers for trusting me with the role of Geetha. Smaran's music has significantly elevated the film, while the visuals look incredibly natural. We look forward to sharing more exciting updates with everyone soon."

Actor Vishwender Reddy stated, "Ameer Log is a film that's very close to my heart. The story revolves around biryani in a unique and entertaining way. It has been a wonderful experience working with such a talented team. None of the performances feel artificial- every character comes across as completely natural. I also thank Spirit Media for presenting our film to audiences."

Watch Ameer Log Teaser Here