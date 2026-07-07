Sugali Preethi's Mother Files Complaint Against AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

The mother of Sugali Preethi, a young woman whose rape and murder case has remained a major issue in Andhra Pradesh for years, has filed a police complaint against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. She alleged that he failed to keep the promises he made to her family before the elections.

According to the complaint, Preethi's mother, Parvathi, claimed that Pawan Kalyan had assured her he would give top priority to the case after coming to power and help ensure justice. She said those promises were not fulfilled and accused him of misleading the family.

Parvathi also alleged that despite repeatedly trying to meet government officials after the elections, her family did not receive the support they expected. She said the delay in the investigation has caused them further pain and disappointment.

The complaint was reportedly filed at the Gannavaram Police Station. As of now, there has been no official response from Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan regarding the allegations. The development has once again brought the Sugali Preethi case into the political spotlight in Andhra Pradesh.