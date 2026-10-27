Cyclone Arnab Latest Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain and Wind Warnings for Andhra Pradesh

Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Arnab’ has intensified over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is moving rapidly towards the coast. According to the Disaster Management Authority, the storm has travelled at an average speed of 25 kmph over the past six hours. It is currently located approximately 300 km from Visakhapatnam, 360 km from Kakinada, 460 km from Machilipatnam and 530 km from Bapatla. The India Meterological Department (IMD), has issued a red alert for parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for October 28-29 as Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall on Thursday. An orange alert has also been issued for Uttar Pradesh for October 29-30.

A developing cyclone over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a very sever cyclonic storm, brining the threat of intense rainfall across southern India. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 mc is forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, as well as Kerala and Mahe. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Telangana may face similar conditions on Wednesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall of 7–11 cm is also expected at isolated locations across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka. Rayalaseema and Coastal Karnataka may receive heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Longer Window for Intensification

The cyclone's slow movement over unusually warm sea waters could allow it to draw energy from the ocean for a prolonged period, while abundant atmospheric moisture may further fuel its development. As the first cyclone of the ongoing northeast monsoon season, it could pose a significant challenge as it approaches the coast.Sea-surface temperatures along its projected path over the west-central Bay of Bengal are hovering around 30°C, with temperatures only slightly lower near the Andhra Pradesh coast. The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center has indicated that the prevailing atmospheric and oceanic conditions are favourable for rapid intensification as the storm moves closer to land.