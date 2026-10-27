Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Day 50 Nominations: Who Nominated Whom?

Nominations in the Bigg Boss house usually lead to arguments, shouting and heated exchanges. However, the nomination process on Monday, October 26, was different. The contestants took part in a special task, and some disagreements took place during the process.

The 50th day of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 featured nominations by the contestants in the Green level. The remaining housemates will complete their nomination process in Tuesday's episode.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Day 50: What Happened in the Previous Episode?

Sunday's episode had both fun moments and emotional scenes because of the double elimination. Mukesh and Debjani had an argument over food, while Mukesh also fought with Shiv.

After Shalini's exit, Rohith and Aman tried to take her bed. Meanwhile, Debjani, Shiv and Shwetha discussed the changes they had noticed in Mukesh's behaviour.

On Monday, Bigg Boss announced a special task called the Ultimate Goat task before the nomination process began. The task was designed to allow contestants in the Green level to decide the future of housemates in the Yellow and Red levels.

The Green-level contestants had already been given immunity from nominations for two weeks. Trigun, Aman, Debjani, Neetu and Mukesh were the contestants in the Green group.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Nominations: Who Nominated Whom?

The Green-level contestants were allowed to nominate up to three housemates each. They had to decide whom to nominate, write the names on slips and explain their choices.

Most of the Green-level contestants said they would nominate only one person. However, Trigun decided to nominate three housemates.

Here is a look at the nominations shown in the episode:

Neetu nominated Jhansi: Neetu was the first contestant to take part in the nomination process and nominated Jhansi.

Trigun nominated Ramprasad: Trigun said Ramprasad had not performed his captaincy duties properly.

Mukesh nominated Ramakrishna: Mukesh and Ramakrishna got into an argument during the nomination process. Mukesh called Ramakrishna foolish.

Trigun nominated Rohith: When Trigun explained his reasons, Rohith laughed at him. Rohith then called Trigun foolish and spoke angrily to him.

Debjani nominated Jhansi: Debjani also chose Jhansi during the nomination process.

Aman nominated Sudheer: Aman and Sudheer had an argument. Aman walked away without listening to Sudheer's explanation.

Trigun nominated Varshini: Trigun's final nomination was Varshini. They discussed their friendship, and Varshini became emotional. She cried because she felt Trigun had not supported her as a friend.

Trigun and Varshini's Friendship Becomes a Talking Point

Trigun's decision to nominate Varshini became one of the important moments in the episode. Their conversation focused on their friendship and the support they expected from each other.

Varshini was upset with Trigun and felt that he had not stood by her when she needed him. The discussion turned emotional, adding another personal conflict to the nomination episode.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10: More Nominations on Tuesday

The nomination process involving the Green-level contestants ended in Monday's episode. The remaining housemates are expected to participate in the next round on Tuesday.

Viewers can expect more nomination decisions and discussions as the contestants try to protect themselves from elimination. The upcoming episode will reveal which other housemates are nominated for eviction.