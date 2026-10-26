Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Shalini Gets Emotional During Bigg Boss Buzz Interview

Shalini Damera, who was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 10, became emotional during her exit interview on Bigg Boss Buzzz. Host Sivaji asked her several questions about her behaviour and gameplay inside the house, leaving her in tears.

Shalini's journey came to an end in the seventh week of the reality show. She had earlier been sent to the secret room before returning to the house.

Sivaji Questions Shalini About Her Game

During the interview, Sivaji questioned Shalini about her arguments with other contestants and her behaviour inside the house. He also asked her about her close association with Rohit and whether it affected her individual game.

Sivaji discussed her use of inappropriate words and her tendency to raise her voice during arguments. The questions made the interview intense, and Shalini struggled to control her emotions.

Shalini Regrets Her Gameplay

Shalini became emotional while talking about her journey. She admitted that she should have changed her game earlier and expressed sadness about being eliminated after making it this far in the competition.

Despite her return from the secret room, she could not continue her journey in the house.

Double Elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 10

The seventh week ended with the elimination of both Dakshi and Shalini. Dakshi was evicted through audience voting, while Shalini's exit followed a decision by the housemates.

Their eliminations have added a new twist to the competition, with the remaining contestants preparing for the next week of tasks and nominations.