Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Double Elimination Brings a Major Twist

The seventh week of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has become more interesting with reports of a double elimination. According to reports, Dakshi and Shalini are facing eviction from the house.

Dakshi reportedly struggled to make an impact in the competition. Although she survived the initial elimination, she failed to impress viewers with her performance in the following weeks.

Shalini's Elimination Creates a Buzz

Shalini's reported elimination has become a major talking point among viewers. She was previously sent to the secret room and later returned to the house. However, reports suggest that she could not improve her game after making a comeback.

Her association with Rohit also attracted attention inside the house. Some viewers felt that Shalini's presence was affecting Rohit's game, while he continued to support her during disagreements.

How Will the Eliminations Affect the Game?

The reported double elimination could change the dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house. Contestants will have to rethink their strategies as the competition becomes tougher.

However, the elimination reports are based on available leaks, and viewers should wait for the official episode to confirm the final results.