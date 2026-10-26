Aadarsha Kutumbam Pre-Release Event: Confusion Continues Over Venue

There is confusion over the venue of the pre-release event of Venkatesh's upcoming film Aadarsha Kutumbam. The makers initially announced that the event would take place at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on October 27. However, the announcement was later deleted, leaving fans waiting for confirmation.

Producer Naga Vamsi has now said that the details of the event will be announced soon, depending on weather conditions and the forecast in Andhra Pradesh.

Where Will the Event Take Place?

The makers have not confirmed the final venue yet. While the initial announcement mentioned Hyderabad, the producer's latest statement suggests that the team is also considering weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh before making a decision.

This has created confusion among fans, who are waiting to know where they can attend the event.

Aadarsha Kutumbam Release Date

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Aadarsha Kutumbam – House No. 47 stars Venkatesh in the lead role, with Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. The film also features Nivetha Pethuraj, Nara Rohith and other actors in important roles.

Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, the family entertainer is scheduled to release in theatres on October 30, 2026. Thaman has composed the music.

Fans are now waiting for the makers to announce the pre-release event's venue and other details.