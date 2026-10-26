Will KGF 3 Be Delayed as Prashanth Neel Focuses on Salaar 2?

Rocking Star Yash's KGF 3 is one of the most anticipated films among movie lovers. However, the film may take more time to go on floors as director Prashanth Neel is busy with other big projects.

According to reports, the director is currently working on NTR's upcoming film Dragon. After completing this project, he is expected to focus on Prabhas' Salaar 2. This could further delay the start of KGF 3.

Prashanth Neel to Start Salaar 2

Prashanth Neel has reportedly indicated that the shooting of Salaar 2 could begin in June 2027. The film is expected to continue the story of Prabhas' character from the first part.

With Dragon and Salaar 2 in his lineup, the director has a busy schedule ahead. This leaves fans waiting for a clear update on when KGF 3 will begin production.

KGF 3 Script Is Ready

The KGF franchise became hugely popular after the success of its first two instalments. Yash's performance as Rocky Bhai and Prashanth Neel's direction helped the films gain a massive fan following.

Reports suggest that the screenplay for KGF 3 is ready. However, the film's production schedule also depends on Yash's availability and the director's commitments.

When Will KGF 3 Begin?

There is no official announcement confirming the shooting date of KGF 3. The film has not been cancelled, but its timeline remains uncertain.

Fans may have to wait for further updates from Yash and Prashanth Neel, especially as the director works on Dragon and Salaar 2.