Will Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Join NTR’s Dragon?

Jr NTR’s upcoming action drama Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, is getting bigger with the reported addition of Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

According to the latest reports, both actors are said to be playing important roles in the film. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about their casting.

Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Dragon

Shahid Kapoor is reportedly set to play a key role in Dragon, while Alia Bhatt is said to have an important character in the action drama. If confirmed, Alia will reunite with Jr NTR after their successful collaboration in RRR.

The film already has a strong cast, with Anil Kapoor, Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon among the actors associated with the project.

Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama

Dragon brings together Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel for the first time. The film is being made on a large scale and is expected to be an intense action drama.

With Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly joining the cast, expectations around the project have increased further. The film is currently in production and is scheduled for a June 11, 2027 theatrical release.

An official confirmation from the makers regarding Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s roles is still awaited.