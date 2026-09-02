Hyderabad Hit-and-Run: Art Director Anand Sai’s Son Arrested

Cyberabad Police have arrested Sandeep, son of noted art director Anand Sai, in connection with a fatal hit-and-run case reported under the Raidurgam police station limits in Hyderabad.

The arrest was made on Tuesday, September 1, following an investigation into a road accident in which a man lost his life. Anand Sai is reportedly associated with Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and has worked on several prominent projects.

What Happened in the Raidurgam Accident?

According to reports, the incident occurred on the main road connecting the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Khajaguda. Sandeep allegedly struck a pedestrian identified as Nandulal and left the location following the accident.

As efforts were being made to help the injured man, another vehicle reportedly arrived at high speed and hit him. Nandulal sustained serious injuries in the incident and later succumbed to them.

Following the accident, investigators examined CCTV recordings from the area. The footage reportedly helped police trace the vehicles connected to the incident and identify Sandeep.

Police subsequently detained Sandeep as part of their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Police Investigating the Case

A police officer, quoted by Siasat, said Sandeep had been detained for questioning but indicated that authorities could not disclose further details of the accident at that stage.

The investigation is expected to focus on the sequence of events, the vehicles involved and the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

Who Is Anand Sai?

Anand Sai is a well-known art director who has worked on various film and other major projects. He is also reportedly a close associate of Pawan Kalyan.

He is known for his involvement in the design of the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple and is also a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board.

The arrest of his son comes at a time when Hyderabad has witnessed renewed attention on high-profile road accident cases involving the children of prominent political figures.

Another High-Profile Hyderabad Accident

Earlier, on August 16, a separate fatal accident involving a luxury car was reported near Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad. Twenty-six-year-old Bharati Mukhi, who worked at the mall, was killed after reportedly being struck by an Aston Martin.

Police identified the driver in that case as Lingamaneni Sanjush, the 21-year-old son of Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP and Jana Sena Party leader Lingamaneni Ramesh.

The two incidents are separate cases, but both have drawn public attention because of the prominent backgrounds of the individuals connected to them.

The investigation into the Raidurgam hit-and-run case involving Sandeep is ongoing, and further details are expected as police continue examining the evidence.