Rapido Pink Bike: Women-Only Rides Now Available in Hyderabad

Rapido has introduced its Pink Bike service in Hyderabad, creating a women-focused bike ride option where female passengers can be matched with female bike captains.

The new service is designed to give women an additional two-wheeler travel option, particularly for those who need to commute during late hours. Students and working women who regularly travel across the city are among the key groups the service aims to support.

How Rapido Pink Works

Under the Pink Bike initiative, women passengers can book rides through Rapido and get matched with women bike captains. The women-only model is intended to provide a more comfortable commuting experience for female customers.

The service also creates an earning opportunity for women who want to work as bike captains.

Flexible Work for Women Captains

One of the major features of Rapido Pink is the flexibility offered to female captains. Women can choose when to go online based on their personal schedules, with no fixed login hours.

According to the launch information, captains can potentially earn around ₹400 for two hours of work and approximately ₹800 for four hours.

Another benefit is the zero-commission model. Female captains can retain their complete ride earnings, while Rapido is also offering incentives to encourage new registrations and regular participation.

Joining Bonus and Incentives

Women joining the Pink Bike service can receive a joining bonus of up to ₹5,000, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

The platform is also offering additional incentives on a daily and weekly basis for eligible captains.

How to Become a Rapido Pink Captain

Women interested in joining the service can register through the Rapido Captain app. The app allows prospective captains to complete the registration process and access the platform.

With Rapido Pink, the company is combining a women-focused mobility option with flexible earning opportunities, giving women in Hyderabad another way to travel and earn.