Saif Ali Khan is once again making headline on social media, and this time, it is all about ghee. The Bollywood actor's much-discussed reaction to winning a two-year supply of ghee on kaun Banega Crorepati has returend to the sportlight after a new instagram video caugh the attention of fans. What began as a light-hearted moment on telivision has turned into of the internet's favourite celebrity jokes. Now, fans are celebrating what appears to be a happy ending to the viral ghee saga.

How Saif Ali Khan's Ghee Moment Went Viral

The story begun whan Saif Ali Khan appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 alongside Akshay Kumar. The actor visited the show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, to promote their film Haiwaan. During the episode, Amithabh Bachchan announced the answering the tenth question correctly would earn them a two-years of Gowardhan Ghee. Saif's reaction was immediate, and his excitement quickley became the highlight of the segment. The actor exclaimed, "Wow, what?" beforing adding, "This is it, this why i came." His spontaneous response amused akshay Kumar and viewers alike. Soon, clips of the moment began circulating across social media, with fans creating memes and reels about Saif's unexpected enthusiasm for the prize.

Saif Ali Khan's New Instagram Video Sparks More Reactions

The ghee conversation gained futher momentum after Saif joined Instagram with his verified account. Fans flooped his comments section with jokes abouth the promised supply, making the unusual prize a recurring tpoic in discussion abot the actor. The latest Instagram video has given fans another reason to revisit the joke. In the clip, Saif ask viwers not to talk about Gowardhan Ghee, but followers contunine asking question about the much-awaited supply. The actor respond humorously as fans remain determined to bring the conversation nack to ghee. The playful exchange added another entertaining chapter to a story that has continued to capture attention online.