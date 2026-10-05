Aadarsha Kutumbam Release Postponed Again: Here’s Why

The release of Aadarsha Kutumbam has hit another roadblock, with the film reportedly being postponed just days before its scheduled theatrical arrival. The latest development has once again created uncertainty around the project's release plans.

Interestingly, the film is not being directly produced by Naga Vamsi. Instead, it is backed by his uncle S. Radha Krishna. However, the project now appears to be facing a situation similar to some of the recent films associated with the production house, which have seen changes to their release schedules.

Why Was Aadarsha Kutumbam Postponed?

According to reports, Trivikram Srinivas, who has been closely associated with the project, was not completely satisfied with the final version of the film.

The filmmaker is reportedly seeking improvements in the background score and certain technical portions of the movie. Sources claim that he felt additional time was necessary to address these aspects and bring the final output up to the expected standard.

Following discussions between Trivikram and the producers, the team is said to have decided against releasing the movie on its previously announced date.

Five Days Before Release, Another Delay

The timing of the decision has attracted attention in the industry. The makers reportedly took the call just five days before the scheduled release, leaving the film's theatrical plans uncertain once again.

Aadarsha Kutumbam is understood to be a family-oriented entertainer featuring elements of action. Since the movie is not believed to involve extensive VFX or highly complicated technical work, the last-minute changes have reportedly come as a surprise.

The latest postponement has also led to questions about why the reported issues were not identified and resolved earlier during the production and post-production process.

New Release Date Yet to Be Confirmed

The makers have reportedly postponed Aadarsha Kutumbam indefinitely for now. However, discussions are said to be underway regarding a fresh release window.

According to reports, October 30 or November 6 are among the dates currently being considered by the team.

No official confirmation regarding the new release date has been announced yet. The final decision is expected to depend on how quickly the pending work is completed.

For now, audiences will have to wait for an official update from the production team regarding when Aadarsha Kutumbam will finally reach theatres.