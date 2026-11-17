A major gas leak at an ONGC well in Andhra Pradesh's Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district triggered panic among residents on Tuesday morning, November 17.

The incident took place at an ONGC re-drilling site near Nagaram village in Mamidikuduru mandal. Gas reportedly started escaping from a previously closed well while re-drilling work was underway. A loud noise was heard, and gas began spreading towards nearby villages.

Residents and people travelling on the nearby highway were alarmed by the strong smell of gas. Officials rushed to the spot and started emergency measures to control the leak. People living close to the affected area were moved to safer places as a precaution.

Traffic Restrictions and Rescue Operations

Authorities suspended vehicle movement on the bypass stretch of National Highway 216 to prevent people from entering the danger zone. A special blowout control team was sent from Narsapuram, while fire personnel were deployed to prevent a possible fire.

Officials are monitoring the situation and working to stop the gas leak. A water spray arrangement was also set up around the well as a safety measure.

The incident has brought back memories of a similar ONGC gas leak at Irusumanda village in Konaseema district in January this year. Local residents have expressed concern over repeated gas leakage incidents in the region.

Further details about the leak and the efforts to bring it completely under control are awaited.